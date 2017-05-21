AMBER Alert issued for missing 1-year-old Indiana boy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police across Indiana are looking for an endangered 1-year-old boy and a 43-year old woman.

According to Indiana State Police, the child, Solomon Rhoades was last seen around 8:30 Saturday night in Hope, Indiana, south of Indianapolis.

Police believed the child was abducted by 43-year-old Andrea Rhoades, who may have been driving a gray 2003 Chevrolet Blazer with Indiana plate number XVK853.

Solomon is described as a 1-year-old white male, standing 2-feet, 6-inches tall. He weighs 31 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was not wearing any clothes during the last time he was seen.

In a public release, Indiana State Police said Solomon is believed to be in extreme danger.

Andrea Rhoades is described as a 43-year-old white female, standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall. She weighs 201 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

If you can help in the search, call 911 or the Columbus, Indiana police department at 1-888-582-6277.