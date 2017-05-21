2 inmates escape East Tennessee jail; 1 still on the run

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – One of two inmates who escaped the Hamblen County jail Saturday night has been caught, according to the sheriff’s department.

Officers say inmates Dakota Truslow and Michael Teal escaped the jail around 10:30 p.m. after an officer was assaulted.

The officer sustained several injuries to the face, but his injuries are not considered life threatening.

Teal was taken back into custody early Sunday morning, but Truslow remains at large. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information on his whereabouts contact the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Department at 423-585-2700.

Sheriff Esco Jarnigan said the escape happened as a direct result of overcrowding at the jail.

“My population of the jail is 80to 90 percent drug-related crime,” said Sheriff Jarnagin. “If you fix the drug problem, you don’t need a new jail. Instead of having 300-plus inmates every day in a jail that’s supposed to have only 255 inmates, my population would go down from 340 inmates to about 60.”