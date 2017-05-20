The Titans and Nissan Stadium stage their annual 5K run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Titans welcomed all runners for their 5K run Saturday morning.

Organizers of this event stated there were more runners participating than ever before.

Even the Titans mascot, T-Rac, led the pack at the start – with Titans players running with the fans.

Titans defensive end, Jurrell Casey, mentioned that the turnout for the 5K was encouraging.

“It’s always great. I try to make sure I get out of here every year,” Casey said, “and it’s a great cause that they run for and – you know – they support us so why not give us the same support they give us.”

Casey also made the correlation of the 5K’s race to the growth of Nashville and the dedicated support to the Titans.

“It’s just showing you how much Nashville has grown itself and how much people are dedicated to this team. It just shows that everyone is showing up and when they bring this much support, it just gets you juiced–you know what you can expect for the season.”

The runners at this event raised money for “Girls, Inc.,” a YWCA program dedicated to mentoring and inspiring young ladies attending Nashville Public Schools.