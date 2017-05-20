Storms possible across Middle Tennessee Saturday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee had a much needed break from rain Saturday morning, allowing creeks and streams in Sumner County and southern Kentucky return to their banks.

The break will continue until at least midday when storms should be moving towards the Tennessee River. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Stay on top of the incoming weather with our interactive radar at wkrn.com/radar.

Those storms should make their way into Nashville and the I-65 corridor during the late afternoon and evening hours, and could contain gusty, damaging winds, and hail. Although the tornado threat is low, that cannot be completely ruled out.

The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle Tennessee in a Slight Risk for severe weather. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Temperatures will reach the muggy upper 80s ahead of the storms.

A few of the storms could produce locally heavy downpours, and though amounts are not anticipated to be as high as yesterday, saturated grounds in Sumner County and southern Kentucky will warrant keeping an eye out for any additional flooding. These storms should move more quickly than yesterday morning’s, reducing the flooding threat, but not completely eliminating that chance.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe or wintry weather strikes. Download: Apple | Google Play

Don’t forget to snap photos and submit those through the WKRN apps as well. Just give us a little information about where and when the photo was taken. You can also send your pictures to pix@wkrn.com.