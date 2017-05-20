Ryan Getzlaf fined for inappropriate remark during Game 4 against Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ryan Getzlaf, the forward for the Anaheim Ducks, has been fined $10,000 for an inappropriate remark.

According to a release, Getzlaf directed the statement toward another player during Game 4 Thursday night at the Bridgestone Arena.

The comment, according to the release, is a violation of the league’s policy which prohibits inappropriate and offensive remarks and the use of obscene, profane or abusive language or gestures in the game.

“Getzlaf’s comment in Thursday’s game, particularly as directed to another individual on the ice, was inappropriately demeaning and disrespectful, and crossed the line into behavior that we deem unacceptable,” said NHL Senior Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations Colin Campbell. “The type of language chosen and utilized in this instance will not be tolerated in the National Hockey League.”

The $10,000 fine, which was the maximum amount, will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.