Paige’s Best Bets for Saturday, May 20

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Even with rain around for your Saturday, there’s plenty of events happening all across Middle Tennessee, some of which are completely free.

At Richland Park, they’re having their Market Fest near Charlotte Pike and 46th Avenue. This is a free event to kick off their newly revived farmers market as well as bring their neighborhood together. It starts at 9 a.m.

The capitol district that includes Germantown, Salemtown, Hope Gardens and Buena Vista are all getting together to throw a free street fair at Morgan Park starting at 9 a.m. Expect good food, fun and live music.

Also today is Childrens Day for TriStar Centennial. This is will be a lot of fun for the little ones! It another free event starting at 10 a.m.

And don’t forget you can cheer on our Preds from Walk of Fame Park or at the Bridgestone Plaza. The party starts downtown at 3:15 p.m.

Fingers crossed for a win on the road!