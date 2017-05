MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – A home in Murfreesboro was damaged by fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the home on Temple Court around 1:30 a.m.

Crews arrived to find flames shooting from a front bedroom window.

Two engines were used to knock the fire down quickly.

The residents were displaced but did not require assistance from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.