Metro Police and Nashville Crime Stoppers display community protection in Open House

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police officers and Crime Stoppers staged an open house at Nashville’s McGavock High School on Saturday.

People got the chance to see police show off the tools they use to keep all citizens safe.

Spectators were able to see a police vehicle up close.

They also learned what members of the bomb squad, traffic officers and aviation team do on a daily basis.

The children at the event – along with the young-at-heart – loved the canine unit.

Lt. Mickey Yentes of Metro Police says, “… the dedication, the hard work that they put into it, and being able to give those dogs those commands, and have them go out and apprehend violent felony criminals … it’s just a way to show the public that what they do is really a true dedication to the citizens of Nashville.”

This was the second year Metro Police and Crime Stoppers held an open house for the Nashville community.