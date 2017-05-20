Man starts one-of-kind nonprofit to make sure Nashville children have clean diapers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – They’re the only nonprofit of their kind in the Nashville-area and they want your help breaking the cycle of poverty and making sure all children have clean diapers.

“We’ve got about 80,000 diapers in here,” explained Doug Adair, the man behind the Nashville Diaper Connection Warehouse.

Adair started the city’s only diaper bank in 2013 in a corner of his garage.

“You can’t buy diapers with food stamps, you can’t buy diapers with women infant and children vouchers, and there are no federal state or local social safety nets for diapers,” he said.

Adair continued, “Nashville is a beautiful wonderful giving community. There are about 180 places you can go to get emergency food. Our partners are the only place you can go to get emergency diapers.”

Nashville Diaper Connection Warehouse provides about 50 diapers a month per child to those in need. Besides the obvious, without clean diapers a child is put into an adverse childhood experience.

“You get enough adverse childhood experiences that a child has to grow up with, it inhibits their mental, emotional and educational development. There are good stats from the American Academy of Pediatrics. If you have three or more adverse childhood experiences, that child is statistically challenged to meet third grade reading standards,” Adair said.

Adair said he hopes to help break the cycle of poverty and does that thanks to his nonprofit partnerships with 16 other organizations, in addition to the support of Neal and Harwell Law Firm, Scott and Heather Ross and 120 volunteers.

“Thanks to the folks like Scott and Heather Ross, we have grown. First year we gave away 19,000 diapers in 2013. In 2016, we gave away 223,000 diapers and 2017 we hope to give away approximately 380,000 diapers,” he said.

Coming up on May 27, you have the chance to make a difference in this year’s Diaper Dash 5K on May 27.

“Music City Doulas has been kind enough to put this on. We have a lot of volunteers. There will be food trucks, coffee truck, bounce house, face painting for the kids. Runners have been so gracious in supporting us at Centennial Park, it should be a lot of fun, and it will be our single largest private fundraising event during the course of the year,” Adair explained.

For more information on the Nashville Diaper Dash, click here.