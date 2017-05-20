Lung Force Walk raises money for cancer awareness

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Officials with the American Lung Association organized the Lung Force Walk to raise money and awareness.

The walk, in Public Square Park, took place Saturday morning.

“There’s a stigma about lung cancer. Most people think you have to smoke, or if I don’t smoke, I don’t have to worry about it,” Gail Bost, Executive Director of the American Lung Association in Tennessee said.

Bost also stated, “The truth is – most of your new diagnoses of lung cancer are in people who never smoked or they smoked years and years ago. The truth is, if you have lungs, you can get lung cancer. That’s one of the things we’re trying to bring to people’s attention.”

Researchers say lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and more women than men suffering from the disease.