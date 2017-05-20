‘Justice for Jocques’ wants officials to enhance safety in minority communities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A week-and-a-half after Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk decided not to charge a Metro officer in the shooting death of a 31-year-old man, members of the “Justice for Jocques” coalition held a town hall to talk about the response from city officials.

Officer Joshua Lippert killed Jocques Clemmons in February during a confrontation after a traffic stop. The DA has since said a witness backs up the officer’s statement that Clemmons picked up a gun shooting and killing him.

Representatives for “Justice for Jocques” claim city officials should do more to make people in minority communities feel safe.

“We are asking to be heard because time and time again, we are dismissed, we are told that we are just a small group of loudmouths and that we’ll eventually go away,” Theeda Murphy said.

She continued, “It does not appear to be politically expedient for them to show up and we want to show them that’s not true, that we are indeed speaking for many people in the community.”

Find out what members of the coalition want to see from the mayor, police chief and other city leaders on News 2 at 10.

Click here to read more about the Jocques Clemmons case.