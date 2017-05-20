Former East Tennessee police chief, officer indicted in TBI investigation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – After a lengthy investigation, TBI has obtained indictments involving two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department.

On Tuesday, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Julie Tanksley and Charles Godsey each with two counts of extortion.

District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI agents began investigating Tanksley and Godsey on April 8, 2015.

It was discovered that Tanksley, the department’s former chief, and Godsey extorted two arrestees by seizing personal property having money contributed to the police department’s drug fund.

Both individuals surrendered to authorities at the McMinn County Jail on Friday.

They were each booked and subsequently released on $4,000 bond.