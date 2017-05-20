Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular: Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Davis Nolan recently had the privilege of fishing Percy Priest Lake with Doug Markham of the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

Over the years, Doug has become the TWRA’s “face of fishing” in the mid-state. And he’s a great fisherman.

Davis and Markham used salt water swim baits while they were out on the water.

Markham said they are originally made for salt water, but they work just fine on Percy Priest for the bass.

Even First Alert unit photographer Jerry Barlar got in on the fun.