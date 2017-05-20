5 hurt in parking lot accident after graduation

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after five pedestrians were hurt in a parking lot accident after a graduation in Shelbyville Saturday.

It happened in the parking lot of the Calsonic Arena as graduation attendees were exiting the arena after Shelbyville Central High School’s graduation ceremony.

Police said a total of five people were hurt. Of those, one refused medical treatment. Three others were taken to St. Thomas Rutherford and another to Tennova Healthcare of Shelbyville.

All of their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Additional information was not immediately released.