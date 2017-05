FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crime Stoppers and Franklin police are offering a cash reward for information in identifying two suspects wanted for stealing five cases of energy drinks.

It happened at the Kroger off Murfreesboro Road.

Police said they were last seen driving a black Nissan Altima out of the grocery store.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or identities can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.