Woman wakes up to find burglar inside Mt. Juliet home

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman woke up to find a burglar inside her Mt. Juliet home early Friday morning.

It happened at a home in the 2100 block of Leesa Ann Lane around 5:30 a.m.

Mt. Juliet police said the woman woke up when she heard a loud bang and found an unknown man in her home.

The suspect fled out a back door after he was spotted by the woman, who immediately called police, according to a release.

Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. He was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, thin and wearing a yellow bandana over his face.

The investigation is ongoing and police do not believe the suspect is still in the area.

It is unknown if anything was taken from the home.

Neighbors are asked to check their home surveillance systems for any video evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-754-TIPS.