THP sergeant dies of injuries after off-duty motorcycle crash

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A longtime sergeant with the Tennessee Highway Patrol died Friday after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.

Sgt. Allan Brenneis was off duty when he crashed last week in Dickson County. Authorities told News 2 he was rounding a curve when he came upon another crash but was unable to stop in time.

He was thrown from his bike and flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in serious condition until he passed away Friday.

“We are heavy hearted tonight as one of our own has passed away. Please pray for the family of Sgt. Allan Brenneis & may God keep them close,” the Tennessee Highway Patrol said on Twitter.

“Words can’t express how I’m feeling,” tweeted Col. Tracy Trott. “Allen wasn’t just part of THP, he was family. This has created a void in our hearts that may never fill,”

Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately announced.