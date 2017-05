NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With Organized Team Activities only four days away, the Titans made three roster moves Friday.

The team signed wide receiver Darius Jennings and fullback Joe Bacci to their 90-man roster.

Jennings caught 14 passes for 117 yards for the Browns in 2015 and has also played for the Bears and Jets.

Bacci is an undrafted free agent from Central Michigan.

Wide receiver K.J. Maye was waived to free space on the roster.