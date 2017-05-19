School buses trapped by Sumner County floodwater evacuated

There are multiple videos inside this story. Click here to watch from the News 2 app.

BETH PAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three school buses with children on board became trapped in fast-rising floodwater in Sumner County Friday morning.

The drivers stopped the buses when they came upon impassable roads and were unable to safely turn around, according to the sheriff.

One was trapped on Buck Henry Road near Mt. Vernon Road around 6:30 a.m. Initial reports indicated as many as 17 children were onboard.

The second bus was stopped due to high water on Campbell Hollow Road near Butler Mill. Five children had to be rescued.

The third became trapped on Rouges Fork Road near Hogback Ridge. The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 all children were safely evacuated around 8:45 a.m.

No injuries have been reported. All students were either taken to school or released to their parents.