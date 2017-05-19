Preds forward Ryan Johansen out for remainder of postseason

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Predators first line center Ryan Johansen will be out for the remainder of the postseason, the team confirms to News 2’s Cory Curtis.

Johansen was injured in the Game 4 of the Western Conference Final on Thursday night. The Predators confirmed that Johansen suffered a left thigh injury and underwent emergency surgery at Vanderbilt. The estimated revoery time for his injury is two to three months.

Was hearing rumors about something, this is a huge news and the bad kind for Nashville.. https://t.co/jNZd1DgLbe — Cory Curtis (@CoryCurtis2) May 19, 2017

Johansen has 13 points this postseason. In the series against the Ducks he has scored one goal and assisted on three other goals.

The Predators’ next games is Saturday evening in Anaheim. The series is tied at 2-2