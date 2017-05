NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are investigating a break-in at a South Nashville battery store Friday morning.

It happened at Battery Sales of Nashville on Polk Avenue around 1:30 a.m.

The owner sent News 2 surveillance video of the crime, which shows two men kicking in the door and ransacking the business.

Nothing was taken from the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.