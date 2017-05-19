Police: 2 wanted for using sledgehammer, gun to rob South Nashville McDonald’s

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for two suspects who they say smashed their way into a South Nashville McDonald’s and robbed the employees at gunpoint early Friday morning.

It happened at the location at 2212 Nolensville Road off I-440 around 2 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 they used a sledgehammer to break out a window of the restaurant and used a gun to force three employees to the back of the store.

The employees handed over money from the safe and the suspects fled the store.

Officers tracked the suspects to a nearby area where they are believed to have gotten away in a car.

The armed suspect was described as wearing a light blue bandana while the other wore a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.