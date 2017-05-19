Man killed, 2 others injured in East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 26-year-old was killed and two others, including a teenager, were hurt in a shooting at an East Nashville housing development Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 1 p.m. at Cayce Homes on South Eighth Street.

The 26-year-old man, now identified as Travis Rosemond, was found shot inside a car.

According to police spokeswoman Kristin Mumford, Rosemond was visiting a friend at the housing development when he was shot.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

Metro police said the two other victims 20-year-old Montel Sowell was found in between two buildings, and a 14-year-old, who was shot in the arm, ran to a nearby apartment after the shots were fired.

Sowell was critically injured.

Officials at the scene said it remains unknown who was shooting at who. A motive has not yet been determined.

News 2 previously covered a shooting in 2015 where Rosemond was also shot in Cayce Homes.

