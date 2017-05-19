Gunman still wanted in Antioch man’s November murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are still trying to find the gunman responsible for following a man from an Antioch club last November and murdering him in his parking lot.

Adonilfe Aguilar-Escobar was shot and killed outside the Overlook Apartments on Bell Road in the early morning hours of Nov. 13, 2016.

Metro police believe he was followed home by a man who then shot him the second he got out of a taxi.

Surveillance video shows the suspected gunman wore a long sleeve blue top and jeans. He is believed to have fled the apartment complex in a silver Nissan Sentra.

Anyone with information about the suspected gunman is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward. Spanish speaking operators are available.