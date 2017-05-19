Gallatin man’s home nearly flooded after garage fills with water

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Floodwater came up quickly in Sumner County creeks, leaving homeowners little time to get what they could out of garages and backyards.

Mike Sisk was just getting off work from his Nashville fire house and coming home to do some landscaping after the weather hit.

“The rain had already stopped, so I thought I would fertilizer my yard while I’ve got time,” he told News 2.

Instead, he is spending his Friday cleaning up from the flash floods this morning.

“Within 30 minutes, I could see it rising,” Sisk said.

The heavy rain brought the nearby Camp Creek into his garage and just inches from his doorstep.

“I’m curious to see how bad it’s going to be when I go in because it got about a foot and a half in the garage,” he said.

Sisk told News 2 that when debris clogs the creek at the bridge downstream, it backs up every time. But just as quickly as it rises, it goes down quickly as well.

Unfortunately, the flooding brings a lot of damage to his home, too.

“Actually, it happened a few months ago like this. It actually floated my wife’s SUV in the driveway. It floated right out into the cul de sac,” said Sisk.

He told News 2 says after the latest flooding, it might be time for a change.

“We have to do some soul searching tonight and decide what we are going to do,” says Sisk.

Crews were able to clear the debris from the bridge just upstream and Sisk has been cleaning out his garage for most of the day.