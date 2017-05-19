Forceful waters damage Gallatin road; Neighbors compare to 2010 flood

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s Larry Flowers was in Gallatin on Friday, surveying the damage from the flash floods and talking to residents who are comparing it to the 2010 flood

During that historic flood 7 years ago, the water was so high it was well over the bridge on Long Hollow Pike, causing quite a bit of damage and destruction.

And on Friday, Kevin Turner had just gotten off a red eye flight and heard about the flooding in Sumner County where he grew up.

He said he had to see for himself.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all,” he told News 2. “I mean, it happens in this area, especially with our seasons changing the way they are. We’re getting rainfall heavier in spring and not getting much in the fall.”

This area of Sumner County near Long Hollow Pike and Lower Station Camp Creek Road flooded in 2010.

Turner remembers all too well.

“In 2010, the water was up to the bridge and it lasted like that for a couple a days. I imagine it has gone down since this morning.”

He’s just glad to see no homes underwater.

“I think it makes us want be more smart about our development in the area and be more sustainable; stuff like this is going to happen. We have to think about that,” Turner said.

As for Lower Station Camp Road, it was still closed to drivers as of 5 p.m. Friday. The water was so forceful that it caused a large buckle in the road, like a wave in the pavement.

“The water, when it jumped over the road, it just picked the pavement up, washed everything out from under it, and the pavement went back down; it just buckled everything,” said David Schell with the Sumner County Highway Department.

Crews were already working Friday evening to rip up the asphalt and lay down gravel so drivers can get through.

“We got to take all this up and put more service rock back down where we can get the people in and out,” Schell explained.

He and other workers with the Sumner County Highway Department have been working non-stop across the county all day Friday.