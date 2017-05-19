Detective: Caleb Cannon’s knapsack had news stories on Nikki Burgess’ murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro detective testified Friday about searching Caleb Cannon’s Knoxville home for evidence in the murder of Nikki Burgess.

Inside the home, Detective Jill Weaver said she found a knapsack and book that details the story of a body that was never found.

She testified she found news articles about Burgess’ disappearance inside that knapsack.

“Can you tell me how many separate news articles there were in that knapsack about that day?” asked the attorney.

“I counted 17,” replied Det. Weaver.

Weaver also said she called the Department of Children’s Services to request Cannon’s son be removed from his custody.

She then testified about her interaction with the then-10-year-old child.

“We went into the kitchen, he saw an item that he made for his mom on Mother’s Day and a note that she had written to him on the counter. We talked about it, and he started to cry. He broke down and started to cry and explain a little bit about what had happened that day,” explained the detective.

Click here to read more on Nikki Burgess’ case.