Crews make water rescue from helicopter in Gallatin subdivision

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – In Summer County, the flash flooding paralyzed some neighborhoods as deep water kept cars from being able to pass roads.

In one subdivision in Gallatin, that meant a water rescue from high above.

It’s not every morning a helicopter lands in Shannon Watson’s neighborhood of Stonecreek. It’s also not every day she leaves to run errands and then returns to run away from floodwater.

“We just started putting stuff into the car and getting all of our valuables and get everything out, just in case. All the neighbors were out helping each other,” she told News 2.

Flooding in the neighborhood isn’t unusual when it rains, but seeing this much flooding is.

According to residents, one of those neighbors had to be rescued by helicopter because the roads to his home were impassable and the water was getting too close to his door.

“I saw them over there with the ropes. They got him real quick. It didn’t take them a long time,” Watson explained.

Another person tried to drive through the water in his jeep. The car flooded, he got stuck, and the swift water rescue team got him out.

Watson’s neighbors warned other drivers not to try it.

“Earlier it was completely over the sidewalk there, and it was over the sidewalk here, and there were people still wanting to chance it,” she said.

Do not chance it. Turn around; don’t drown.