Sumner County, Kentucky see flash flooding after heavy rain

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Parts of Sumner County, and neighboring Kentucky, saw flash flooding after several inches of rain fell overnight into Friday.

Three buses were trapped in fast-rising flood waters as they attempted to take students to school Friday morning in Sumner County.

All of the students were safely rescued and no injuries were reported.

Flooded roads and yards were seen across the county, including Campbell Hollow and Buck Henry roads.

PHOTOS: Sumner County flooding

News 2 was also there when crews helped rescued some people from inside a trailer on Keystone Lane and Old Gallatin Roads. It is unknown if any injuries were reported.

Two dogs were also spotted on a roof as crews tried to get them to safety.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be out checking bridges after the flooding in Sumner County.

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is also monitoring the situation and the forecast.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol also has helicopters in the air and personnel on the ground in Sumner County.

In nearby Allen County, Kentucky, there were also reports of heavy flooding.

Emergency officials said flooding was reported all across the county. Motorists are urged to not try to cross any standing water.

Send your weather pictures to pix@wkrn.com.

For the latest weather conditions, visit wkrn.com/weather.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.

Flooding in Sumner County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County Dry Creek Fork Road, Bethpage (Photo: WKRN) Dry Creek Fork Road, Bethpage (Photo: WKRN) Dry Creek Fork Road, Bethpage (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Campbell Hollow Road (Courtesy: iReport2) Campbell Hollow Road (Courtesy: iReport2) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Sumner County (Photo: WKRN) Cottontown flooding (Courtesy; iReport2)