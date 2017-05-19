3 school buses with children onboard trapped in Sumner County floodwaters

BETH PAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three school buses with children on board became trapped in fast-rising floodwaters in Sumner County Friday morning.

One bus became trapped on Buck Henry Road near Mt. Vernon Road around 6:30 a.m.

Another bus was stopped due to high water on Campbell Hollow Road near Butler Mill Road while another is stuck on Rouges Fork Road near Hogback Ridge.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 the number of children on the buses is unknown but no children are in any danger.

Initial reports indicate as many as 17 children are aboard the bus on Buck Henry Road.

The students on that bus have been safely evacuated, according to the Sumner County Sheriff.

Water rescues at all scenes are currently underway.

Dobbins Pike near Beth Page. Major flooding from the rain. Please be careful. Some homes flooding and roadways covered. @WKRN pic.twitter.com/17PjVPvfQH — Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) May 19, 2017

This is flooding on Dobbins Pike Road in Sumner County. Send your photos SAFELY to pix@wkrn.com pic.twitter.com/RfcahlhEEc — WKRN (@WKRN) May 19, 2017