2nd suspect in quadruple Ky. murder pleads guilty, sentenced to prison

TRIGG COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man and woman accused of murdering the man’s Kentucky family in 2014 have now both entered guilty pleas in the case.

Boyd ‘Lyndsey’ Chamption, his wife Joy, daughter Emily, and acquaintance Vito Riservato were kidnapped and killed on October 26, 2014.

Ryan Champion, the couple’s son, was previously indicted on three counts of complicity to murder, one count of murder, and one count of complicity to kidnapping.

His alleged accomplice, Ann Plotkin, was indicted on three counts of complicity to murder.

Champion entered his guilty plea in late January this year and was sentenced to live in prison.

Plotkin entered her guilty plea Friday and was sentenced to 22 years.

