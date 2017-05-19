20 kids rescued from flash flooding at Kentucky daycare

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – After heavy rain prompted severe flash flooding Friday morning, portions of Southern Kentucky and Sumner County in Tennessee saw some scary situations.

It was no doubt a scary one for about 20 children and employees at Creative Children’s Learning Center in Scottsville on Friday.

While the water has receded now, employees say it was about 4 feet high and children had to escape through the windows.

Once they were outside, fire trucks were brought in to rescue the children.

“We could have had a very dangerous situation down here this morning,” said Mayor Rob Cline. “But between our fire departments, police officers, and other people, we had them there and out of there and out of danger within approximately a half hour, and that’s been our main pint here this morning, without having anyone hurt and dangerous.”

To get an idea of just how powerful that water at the daycare was, a storage shed that was in the back yard was pushed nearly a block away on top of a truck at the business next door.