18-year-old dies in apparent drowning at Pickwick Lake

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An 18-year-old apparently drowned at Pickwick Landing State Park in Harding County on Friday.

Multiple agencies confirmed to News 2 his body was recovered shortly before 3 p.m.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities they saw two men and two men swimming at The Circle area of the park when they began swimming back toward the boat dock.

The witnesses said one man began struggling in the water. A fisherman reportedly went to try and help but his efforts were sadly unsuccessful. The teenager’s body was recovered a short time later.

The victim has only been identified as an 18-year-old man. His name was not immediately released.