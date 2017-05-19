Elderly woman killed in Gallatin house fire

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a fire at a home in Gallatin early Friday morning.
It happened at a home on East Eastland Street between Broadway and Main Street around 2 a.m.
Gallatin police confirmed to News 2 one person was found dead inside the home.
Neighbor Monecca Cantaruttti said the victim was an elderly woman she used to walk with to the store.
“She had a car but it was broke down and we used to go to the store together, walk to the store and stuff,” said Cantarutti
“I’m sad, I miss her, I’m going to miss her.”
No additional information was immediately released.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
