1 killed after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mt. Juliet late Thursday night.

The crash happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road just before midnight.

Mt. Juliet police reported two people were in a pickup truck that hit a utility pole.

The driver of the truck was killed and the passenger had non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.

The roadway was closed while police investigated the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.