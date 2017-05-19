1 killed after pickup truck crashes into utility pole in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mt. Juliet late Thursday night.
The crash happened on Saundersville Road near Nonaville Road just before midnight.
Mt. Juliet police reported two people were in a pickup truck that hit a utility pole.
The driver of the truck was killed and the passenger had non-life threatening injuries. The identity of the driver was not immediately released.
The roadway was closed while police investigated the crash.
No additional information was immediately available.