With 27 kittens, Metro Animal Control needs foster homes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – In just three days this week, Metro Animal Care and Control says they had 27 kittens and 10 cats brought to the shelter.

They’re asking for all paws on deck to help foster the kittens until they’re old enough to be adopted.

“Fostering animals for MACC is a fun and rewarding way people in our pet-loving community can help their city shelter,” said Rebecca Morris, spokesperson for MACC. “Life circumstances may not allow people to adopt an animal, or another animal, but short-term fostering affords people the ability to give a home and save a life without a life-long commitment.

Those interested in fostering a kitten are encouraged to visit the shelter, located at 5125 Harding Place, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Short-term foster families provide a temporary home for animals which will allow for them to be adopted at a later time.

The average foster period is two to four weeks, and MACC provides all required items for care during the foster period, including food if necessary.

“Fostering is not difficult at all,” said Morris. “If you have just a little space in your home and heart, you can make a very big difference in an animal’s life.”

To start your journey to fostering, contact MACC at foster.macc@nashville.gov or check out more information about fostering at macc.nashville.gov.