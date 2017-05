ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – A juvenile was stabbed during a fight at an Antioch gas station Wednesday night.

It happened at the Mapco on the corner of Smith Springs Road and Anderson Road around 7 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 two juveniles were fighting when one stabbed the other.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating and no additional information was released.