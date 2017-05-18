Suspected gunman’s identity wanted in Nashville McDonald’s shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are working to identify the gunman they say injured a man at the McDonald’s near Sylvan Park.

Leandro Ocampo-Gil, 41, was shot in the parking lot of the Charlotte Pike business after an argument with the suspect inside.

Ocampo-Gil was shot in the chest and currently in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Police say the suspect is a black man who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He wore a shirt that may be part of a work uniform at a restaurant or other business.

Anyone who recognizes him from the attached photos is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.