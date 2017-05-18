‘Smashville’ started out as conversation between 2 friends

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – What started out as a conversation between friends has now become a popular slogan for the Nashville Predators.

Frank Glinski said he and the team’s vice president were talking when the term “Smashville” first came up.

The two knew each other because their kids played hockey together. The word “Smashville” was eventually entered into a contest 12 years ago and it won.

“I hope they keep riding it for as long as I live,” he said.

Since winning the contest, Glinski has been treated to season tickets, but he says hearing his slogan spread across the nation is the best part.

“What’s even better is when you’re watching ESPN or NBC and you hear it nationally, when they say the word Smashville. That’s when it really kind of perks you up a little bit,” he said.

Glinski will be at Bridgestone Arena for Game 4 against the Ducks Thursday night.