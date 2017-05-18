Report: Sexual misconduct reports on UT campus on the rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A report from the University of Tennessee indicates the total number of reports of sexual misconduct on campus grew five-fold from 2011 to 2016.

In 2011, there were 13 reports of sexual misconduct on campus, compared to 64 in 2016.

The report also found the most reported type of misconduct last year was sexual assault with non-consensual sexual intercourse.

The report also details efforts made to prevent, educate and investigate the topic of sexual misconduct, including the appointment of a senior deputy Title IX coordinator and two Title IX investigators.

Click here to read the full report.