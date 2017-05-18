Preds house band keeps energy going between periods

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You might expect the music inside Music City’s hockey home at Bridgestone Arena to be among the best.

News 2 met the band that has been entertaining fans between periods for more than a decade.

If you’ve been to a Nashville Predators game, you may have enjoyed the sounds of the Small Time Rock Stars up on the band stage.

The band’s story is pure Nashville. They met while touring with Lee Greenwood and have gone on to successful careers with other artists and their own band, Sixwire.

“Small time rock stars is kind of a subset of Sixwire, to blow off musical steam, we started doing that because we play country music all of the time and we thought it would be fun to play a bunch of rock and roll,” said guitarist and vocalist Steve Mandile.

“It goes into intermission and a lot of places will do the kisscam to keep the crowd laughing, I think our job is to keep the energy level up from the end of the period to the first of the next period to keep in it,” added Mandile.

The band has shared the stage with country and rock royalty through the years, including Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood and many others.

Small Time Rock Stars View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Small Time Rock Stars with Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood Small Time Rock Stars Small Time Rock Stars Small Time Rock Stars with Lee Greenwood Small Time Rock Stars Small Time Rock Stars with Chip Esten Small Time Rock Stars with Alice Cooper