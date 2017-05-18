Predators look to take commanding series lead against Ducks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators look for an overwhelming three games to one lead in the Western Conference final Thursday night in Game 4.

The Predators host the Anaheim Ducks in front of what should be another raucous crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

The Predators have been nearly unbeatable at home, they’ve won 10 straight playoff games at Bridgestone Arena, including a perfect 6-0 record in the 2017 playoffs.

The last team to beat the Predators in the playoffs on home ice was the same Anaheim Ducks.

This is also a Ducks team that has come back before, in Round 2 of the playoffs they trailed the Edmonton Oilers two games to one before coming back to win in seven games.

Look out for the Nashville power play Thursday, the Predators won Game 3 by ending an 0 for 15 power-play drought when Roman Josi scored the game-winning goal in the third period.

Also look for the Ducks to try to put more heat on goalie Pekka Rinne after sending only 20 shots to the net on Tuesday night.

The Predators take on the Ducks beginning at 7 p.m. at the Bridgestone Arena.