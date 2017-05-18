Neil’s Dining Dash: Franklin, Murfreesboro eateries

(Graphic: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.

  • Bar Louie in the Avenue off Medical Center Parkway scored 99.
  • O’Charley’s on Old Fort Parkway scored 100.
  • McDonald’s on New Salem Pike scored 100.
  • Burger Up on Cool Springs Boulevard scored 100.
  • Pei Wei on West McEwen Drive scored 100.
  • Waffle House on Murfreesboro Road near I-65 scored 100.
  • Baskin Robbins on East Main Street scored 100.

Tune in every week for the latest edition of Neil’s Dining Dash.