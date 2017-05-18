Neil’s Dining Dash: Franklin, Murfreesboro eateries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Neil’s Dining Dash features restaurants from across the Nashville area.
- Bar Louie in the Avenue off Medical Center Parkway scored 99.
- O’Charley’s on Old Fort Parkway scored 100.
- McDonald’s on New Salem Pike scored 100.
- Burger Up on Cool Springs Boulevard scored 100.
- Pei Wei on West McEwen Drive scored 100.
- Waffle House on Murfreesboro Road near I-65 scored 100.
- Baskin Robbins on East Main Street scored 100.
