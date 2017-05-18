Nashville sees increase in young gunshot victims so far in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So far this year, 13 teens between the ages of 13 and 17 years have been the victims of gunshot wounds according to the countywide gunshot victims report compiled by the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Those statistics include violent incidents but exclude suicides, suicide attempts, and accidental shootings, according to a disclaimer on the report.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet in a shooting in the Edgehill community late Wednesday night.

Metro police said the girl was sitting on a porch at the Edgehill homes with a friend when a white sedan with tinted windows fired several shots, one of which grazed the teen, around 11:45 p.m. She was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Her identity has yet to be released.

So far county-wide, there have been 131 people listed as gunshot victims. That includes people of all ages and represents a 54 percent increase over the same time period in 2016.

