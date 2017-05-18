Metro Minority Caucus applauds council’s choice for electing Sam Coleman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metropolitan Minority Caucus applauds Councilmember Sam Coleman by making history as the first African-American man to be elected General Sessions judge by the Metro council.

Coleman was named as a replacement for the seat that was left vacant by embattled former General Sessions judge Casey Moreland.

Coleman is a practicing attorney and told council he has the work experience, education, and skills to be judge. He also said he will restore the integrity of the bench and be fair.

The caucus added Coleman will serve the court with “integrity and distinction” and he will be “an excellent role model for many young adults who come to his court.”

Coleman will act as the General Sessions judge until Moreland’s term is up next year.