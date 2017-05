GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for a man wanted for his reported connection to a rape at a Gallatin apartment complex.

Gallatin police are asking for assistance from the public to locate Ryhiem Crawford.

The department reported Crawford is wanted in connection to an aggravated rape on May 13 at the Villages of Gallatin Apartments.

No additional information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gallatin police at 615-452-1313.