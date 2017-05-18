Man found with critical gunshot wound at Madison apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was critically injured when he was shot inside a car at a Madison apartment complex Wednesday night.

It happened at the Amalie Meadows Apartments on Kate Street around 10 p.m.

Metro police told News 2 officers found the man sitting inside a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Metro police said a suspect was seen running away from the area in all-black clothing.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 615-74-CRIME.