SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was indicted by a grand jury on murder and homicide charges in the drug-related death of a teenager.

Spring Hill police say Jesse Montes, 21, was arrested Monday on charges of second-degree murder, reckless homicide, and selling schedule I and schedule II drugs.

He’s accused of selling narcotics to an 18-year-old who was found dead last November. An investigation by police reportedly revealed drugs were the proximate cause of his death.