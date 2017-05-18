Case bound to grand jury for suspect in West Nashville Exxon homicide

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A judge found probable cause Thursday to bind Daniel Clark’s case over to the grand jury.

Clark, 28, is accused of shooting and killing West Nashville gas station clerk John Daniel Stevens on May 1.

He faces charges of criminal homicide, especially aggravated robbery, and attempted auto theft in the case.

In court Thursday, Nashville Detective Tim Weaver took the stand and testified Clark shot Stevens 10 times, including 2 shots to the heart and 2 to other areas of the chest. Weaver said the multiple shots were reportedly to keep the clerk from suffering.

At the time, Clark was the subject of a statewide AMBER Alert because he was travelling with a missing 15-year-old girl, Trinity Quinn, who was also present at the time of the shooting.

The two were taken into custody not far from the scene of the killing after an hours-long manhunt following Stevens’ murder.

Two guns were reportedly found after the duo’s arrest—a 9mm inside Clark’s backpack and the one used in the crime, a .40 caliber that had been thrown into the woods.

It’s not yet known when Clark will appear in court again. Quinn remains in custody in Metro Nashville’s Juvenile Justice Center.

