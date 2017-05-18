LIVE at 2: Smyrna announces permanent memorial for fallen Blue Angels pilot

News 2 will stream the announcement beginning at 2 p.m. Watch above or click here from the News 2 app.

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Smyrna city officials are holding a press conference Thursday to announce a permanent memorial to honor the Blue Angels pilot killed in a crash last summer.

Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss was flying a F/A-18C on June 2, 2016 ahead of the Great Tennessee Airshow when he crashed that afternoon. He died at the scene and the plane was destroyed.

The announcement Thursday begins at 2 p.m. at the Smyrna Event Center on Sam Ridley Parkway.

